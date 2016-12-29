Youth arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of woman in Thurmaston is bailed

A youth arrested after a non-stop collision in Thurmaston has been bailed.

The 17-year-old, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened in Brackenfield Way on Saturday, December 17, at 3.30am.

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured in the collision and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 22-year-old, also from Leicester, who was arrested over the weekend, has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.