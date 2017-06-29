Young mum relives her horrifying ‘hit and run’ on Crimewatch TV show

A young mum who was told by hospital staff that she was ‘an unexpected survivor’ after being left with serious injuuries when she was struck by a ‘hit and run’ driver has revisited the traumatic experience on TV show Crimewatch.

Kayley Hicken, who is 26, had just left a party in Thurmaston when a white VW Golf suddenly ploughed into her and dragged her under the vehicle.

She was in a coma throughout Christmas.

The driver never stopped and has been hunted by Leicestershire Police ever since.

Kayley (pictured on the show), who has a young son called Lukah, was interviewed on the BBC crime-fighting programme to get potential witnesses to come forward.

In an emotional scene, Kayley told the show: “I don’t know how you could leave a person for dead.

“I think they must have no heart, no conscience.”

Reflecting on the night of the incident, the early hours of Saturday December 17, and her subsequent recovery in hospital, Kayley said: “I looked a mess, I had tubes everywhere.

“A doctor came up to me and said I was an unexpected survivor.

“So it hit me then that I had been so close to death.”

Det Insp Chris Baker, who is leading the inquiry, said it was believed that a dispute had taken place at the party and outside involving those in the VW Golf.

He told Crimewatch: “The car is absolutely critical to this inquiry because it was used as a deadly weapon and was nearly successful in causing a death.

“The people in that car must come forward and tell us what happened. They must look to their consciences and think ‘this is someone’s mother, sister and daughter’.”