Two arrested after woman pedestrian injured in collision

A man and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a non-stop collision.

The incident happened in Brackenfield Way, Thurmaston earlier this month and resulted in a 26-year-old woman being taken to hospital.

She was described this week as being in a stable condition after being initially described as critical.

A 21-year-old man has been bailed by Leicestershire Police after his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said yesterday (Wednesday) that a second man, aged 17, had been arrested, suspected of the same offence.

Both men arrested are from Leicester.

The incident took place on Saturday, December 17, at 3.30am.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 101, where they should ask to speak to DS Mark Watling in connection with incident 107 of Saturday, December 17.