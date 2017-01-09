Three motorists were arrested for drink driving in Melton over Christmas

Three motorists were arrested in Melton for drink driving over the Christmas period, police hae revealed.

Officers took into custody 46 drivers for the offence over the festive season and another four for drug driving across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Nineteen of these arrests were made following a road traffic collision and nearly a third of those arrested (16) were drivers aged 24 or under.

The highest roadside breath test reading was 106, which is more than three times over the limit, and almost a quarter (12) of the arrests were made between 6am and 6pm.

Twenty one arrests were made in Leicester, seven each in the Charnwood and Harborough, four each in North West Leicestershire and Blaby, three each in Oadby and Wigston and Melton along with one in Rutland.

These figures represent a reduction in the number of arrests compared to Christmas 2015, when 67 were made for the same period last year December 1 December 31, involving 43 men and seven women.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said, “Although the overall arrests are lower than December 2015 the increase in the number of younger drivers being stopped is worrying.

“Our statistics show that road users aged between 17 and 24 are more likely to suffer death or serious injury on our roads.

“Of equal concern is the number of people arrested following roadside collisions along with those detained during the daytime.”