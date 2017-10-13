Special police awards for Vale of Belvoir duo

Two volunteers have been given prestigious awards for their work supporting Melton police officers.

Gillian Becken (63), was named police support volunteer of the year, at an annual presentation organised by Leicestershire Police.

Gill Becken is presented with the 'police support volunteer of the year' award by Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole EMN-171013-122219001

And 44-year-old Carla Fox was recognised with the chief constable’s commendation for outstanding work.

Gillian, who lives in Bottesford and was a dinner lady at Harby Primary School for 25 years, has been volunteering with the force for eight years.

“I truly believe that if it wasn’t for the local beat team I wouldn’t have won it, and I’m really grateful for their support,” she said.

“I don’t feel like I’ve don’t anything special, just my job.

“Volunteering is a big part of my life and I feel honoured to have been formally recognised in this way.”

Carla, who also lives in Bottesford, decided to volunteer to work with the police three years ago so she could help vulnerable adults and victims of crime.

She has worked in mental health services for 15 years and is also a volunteer at St Barnabas Hospice near Grantham.

Carla, who paid tribute to the support of her husband, said: “It’s fantastic to receive an award for doing something that I love, and like Gill, I feel it’s only right to pick this award up on behalf of our entire beat team.

“We all get on so well, and if I’m unable to volunteer one week I do really miss it.

“We’re like a small family, and I’d encourage anyone to come along and join us.”