Residents urged not to visit Melton Council offices today after suspicious package found

Staff at Melton Council are still being kept away from their office building this afternoon (Monday) after a package containing a suspicious substance was discovered earlier today.

Police and firefighters descended on the Burton Street premises after being alerted about the package at 10.30am by council staff.

Ongoing incident at Melton Council offices EMN-170210-115835001

Specialist police officers are currently testing the contents of the package and have roped off the building.

The council says it hopes to be given the all-clear to return to work this afternoon but have urged people not to visit the building today.

A spokesperson said: “Around 250 staff were evacuated after the package was discovered at around 10.30am.

“An area of the building where the package was found has been isolated.

“We are hoping to be allowed back in early this afternoon but that depends on the results of the tests on the contents.

“But we would strongly urge any members of the public not to come out to the building today while we try to recover and get our services up and running again.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “An envelope containing an unknown substance was received at the council offices on Burton Street in Melton this morning.

“Staff alerted police and the fire service.

“Specialised officers will be assessing the contents of the package.

“The council have evacuated the whole building while enquiries are continuing.”

More to follow.