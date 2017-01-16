Police trace man in connection with Melton sexual assault

Police have traced a man they were searching for in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Melton.

A still CCTV image was released of the man last week following the incident, which happened in Nottingham Road on June 6 last year.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers have spoken to a man they wanted to trace in connection with sexual assault in Melton Mowbray.

“He came forward as a result of an appeal by the force.

“He has been spoken to as a witness and helped officers with their enquiries.”