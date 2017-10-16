Police top brass to attend public debate on rising crime in Melton

The county’s crime leaders are coming to Melton next week to take part in a public debate about how to tackle rising levels of crime in the borough.

Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole and police and crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach will attend the meeting at the Melton Council offices on Thursday October 26.

It came about after residents expressed concerns about increasing numbers of burglaries at households and businesses, assaults on individuals, vehicle crime and arson to Lord Bach when he staged a walkabout with Insp Gavin Drummond, the local neighbourhood policing commander, and Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson.

Resident Chris Fisher handed them a petition signed by hundreds of Melton people calling for more to be done to combat criminal activity.

Latest crime figures from the Office of National Statistics also show that Melton suffered a 22 per cent in reported crime in the year up to March, compared to the national rise of 10 per cent.

Lord Bach said: “Walking around Melton town centre, meeting local residents and talking to local businesses, it was evident that people had concerns about crime and community safety.

“This is not something that the police can tackle in isolation so I am delighted that we are working with the local authority and community safety partners, to find long-term solutions.

“This meeting will give residents and businesses the chance to raise the issues that concern them and hear what is being done in response.

“We have shown before how effective a joint approach can be and I have every confidence that we will do so again.”

Chief Constable Cole said: “Together with the PCC, I regularly get out and about to hear people’s views about policing.

“I look forward to visiting Melton again to talk about the challenges and opportunities of local policing.”

Cllr Orson, who will chair the meeting said: “It has been arranged following requests from the community to have a wider discussion about crime in Melton. “I am looking forward to welcoming the police and crime commissioner, the deputy police and crime commissioner and Leicestershire’s Chief Constable to the meeting along with other partner agencies for a thorough debate on crime in the borough.

“It’s a great opportunity for members of the public to join us and ask us questions about what really matters to them and I do hope that they take up this chance and come along.”

The meeting is open to residents and represenatives of local businesses and will start at 6pm.