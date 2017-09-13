Police to hand back stolen tools to burglary victims in Melton

Power tools stolen from the vehicles of tradespeople in a spate of raids across Melton could be among more than 300 recovered by police officers.

The Leicestershire force is holding a special event this weekend in a bid to reunite the tools with their rightful owners.

The items, which were recovered from addresses in Leicester in July, include power drills, bolt croppers, generators and jet washers.

Theft victims who suspect their property may be included in the recovered hauls are invited to police HQ in Enderby on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, between 10am and 3pm.

Potential owners must bring with them receipts, a crime number, any relevant documents to prove ownership and identification for themselves, such as a passport or driving licence.

Call 101 and quote incident 417 of September 7 if you are unable to attend.

Det Ch Insp Chris Baker, from the neighbourhood investigations team, said: “The tools were recovered on Thursday, July 6 so we’d like anyone who has been the victim of tool theft before this date to consider either coming along to the property viewing event or contact us and reclaim their items.”