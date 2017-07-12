Police step up patrols on Melton estate after arson rampages

Police have reassured residents of a Melton housing estate they are doing all they can to catch the arsonists who have run amok there over the last two weekends.

Officers have stepped up patrols on the Fairmead Estate after three cars were damaged by fire and a shed burned down in the early hours of Saturday.

That came a week after firefighters had to deal with six blazing cars in previous attacks.

Inspector Gavin Drummond, of the Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Policing area, said: “Over the last two weeks we have dealt with a number of vehicles being set alight on the Fairmead estate area of Melton.

“Two men aged 18 and 19 have been arrested in connection with these incidents and have since been released from police custody pending further investigation.

“All these crimes are being actively investigated and the victims provided support by officers.

“Extra patrols are being carried out around the estate and we are working closely with our community safety group and partner agencies to consider a multi-agency response to this recent issue.”

He added: “The Fairmead estate is a close knit community and we heavily rely on those within this community to provide us any information they have about these crimes or those responsible.

“If anyone knows who is responsible for these incidents, it’s important they contact us.

“Information can be left anonymously by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you are concerned about giving your name.

“Incidents of arson across the Melton area remain low and we would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts.”

It has been a busy week for Melton police officers after a series of thefts from vehicles and break-ins at three town centre businesses on the same night, JN Nails in the Bell Centre, Miss B’s tea rooms in Market Place and the Sit and Settle cafe in Sherrard Street.

Insp Drummond added: “The incidents of arson are not being linked to the three burglaries within the town centre last weekend.

“Investigations are continuing into these incidents and we would ask anyone who has any information to please contact us.”