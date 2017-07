Police are appealing for witnesses after a ram raid incident on a convenience store in Syston.

Officers were alerted to the burglary in the early hours of Saturday at Mace on Melton Road.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called outat 2.32am about a burglary at a store in Melton Road, Syston.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw the incident or anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101.