Police sound appeal after burglars steal rare bank notes in Queniborough

Detectives investigating a burglary in Queniborough are urging pawn brokers or antique dealers to contact them if they have been approached by someone trying to sell rare bank notes.

Seven 100 shilling notes were among items stolen during a burglary in Syston Road between 11.50am and 12.10pm on November 16.

Two men entered the property and searched the house before stealing the rare notes, jewellery and cash.

They made off in a vehicle which was parked in Rearsby Road behind the house.

Detective Constable Richard Wilson, investigating the incident for Leicestershire Police, said: “These African 100 shilling notes are extremely rare and we are sure the perpetrators will try and sell these notes on.

“If anyone has been approached by someone trying to sell them we would ask them to please get in touch immediately.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in Syston Road or Rearsby Road on that date.

“The suspects’ car may have been parked at the bus stop in Rearsby Road - if anyone saw it could they please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1682 Richard Wilson on 101, quoting crime number 17*498713.