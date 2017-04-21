Police make arrest after man is punched in the face in Melton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man lost two of his teeth when he was punched in the face in Melton town centre.

The incident took place in Nottingham Street at around 2.30am on Sunday when the 19-year-old victim was standing next to a cash machine close to the King’s Head pub.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The victim lost two of his teeth and suffered damage to a third in the assault.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released from police custody pending further investigation.

“Investigating officer, PC 684 Claire Cobain, would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident take place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 17*157950.