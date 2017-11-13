Police arrest two men in Melton on suspicion of drugs offences

Two men have been arrested by police in a drugs raid in Melton following a tip-off.

Officers from the Melton local policing team executed a drugs warrant ‘acting on community intelligence’ in the operation in Bentley Street on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Two men aged 25 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and have been released from police custody pending further investigation.

“A quantity of what is suspected to be Class A drugs, cash and counterfeit currency were recovered from the property and are being forensically tested.”

Sgt Iain Wakelam, from Melton police, said: “The community provided us with valuable information to allow this work to go ahead so I would like to thank those that came forward with information.

“Drugs misuse can cause local communities a huge amount of harm and we will continue to tackle this problem and disrupt those who deal drugs.”

Anyone with information about drugs activity in the Melton area is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.