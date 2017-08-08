Pensioner distressed by handbag robbery at Melton cemetery

A Melton pensioner has warned other people to be wary of visiting the town’s cemetery on their own after a robber threw a memorial plant holder through her car window and stole her handbag.

Jennifer Hughes went to the Thorpe Road graveyard at 5.30pm on Sunday to clean and leave fresh flowers at the plots for her parents, Fred and Elsie Clamp.

She heard a loud bang but didn’t think anything of it until she returned to her car to find the front passenger window smashed and her handbag gone.

Mrs Hughes (70), who lives with husband Reg at Waltham, said: “I did think about taking my bag with me but now I think I had a lucky escape because they might have tried to rob me at the graveside.

“I was shocked with disbelief when it happened because you don’t expect it to happen in a place like a cemetery.

“I walked over to the Tesco’s petrol station in tears and people were very kind to me when I told them about it.

“I really want to warn other people not to go down there on their own.

“The other day I saw four ladies and a gentleman visiting graves on their own.

“I would hate anything like to happen to anyone else.”

Mrs Hughes had her mobile phone, purse, driving licence, credit cards and two pairs of glasses in the stolen Radley bag, which she said had bought recently as a treat.

The item used to smash her car window had come from the grave of Kenneth Mogg, a British soldier who was shot dead at the age of 26 while serving in Northern Ireland in July 1972.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers have received a report of a handbag stolen from a vehicle parked outside a cemetery on Thorpe Road in Melton.

“The incident took place at about 6pm on Saturday when the front passenger side window of the silver Mazda was smashed.

“A red Radley handbag was taken containing a Nokia 5 mobile phone in a black and pink case, a red and white spotted purse and bank cards.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or know who was responsible is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference 17*335809.