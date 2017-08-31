NEWSFLASH: Police charge a second man with burglary at Melton motorcycle business

Police have charged a second man in connection with a burglary and a man being assaulted at the Len Manchester Motorcycles showroom in Melton.

Paul Perduno (30), of Red Deer Close, Asfordby, is accused of aggravated burglary other than dwelling and was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Thursday.

The charge relates to the incident at the Burton Street business on Friday.

On Monday, 27-year-old Kevin Flannagan, of Flint Drive, Melton, appeared at the magistrates court charged with burglary of a business premises and committing grievous bodily harm in connection with the same incident.

He was remanded into custody.