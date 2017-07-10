NEWSFLASH: Police arrest two teenagers following latest Melton arson attacks

Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of arson after a second wave of attacks on Melton’s Fairmead Estate at the weekend.

Three cars were sets on fire on Harlech Walk and a shed was burned down in Blenheim Walk in the early hours of Saturday.

It followed an arson rampage the weekend before when six cars were destroyed or damaged by fire on the estate.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out to the Fairmead Estate in Melton at 2.27am on Saturday.

“Two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of arson.

“They have been released pending further enquiries.”

Two town fire crews attended the incidents, which began at 2.12am.

The latest attacks were condemned by senior senior firefighter Scott Smith, who said: “Whilst both the town’s fire engines were busy dealing with these mindless acts it left the town and surrounding areas with no fire cover for a short while until the incidents were bought under control.”

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan, who is seeking a meeting with Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole to discuss the police response to the arson incidents, tweeted after the latest attacks: “More arson attacks on cars in Melton. @leicspolice need to try to crack this asap.”