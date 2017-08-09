NEWSFLASH: Police arrest suspects for spate of Melton car and business break-ins

Police have arrested two male suspects in Melton in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts from cars in the town.

Sgt Iain Wakelam, of Melton police said this morning (Wednesday): “We have arrested two males in the town centre yesterday who are believed to be involved in thefts from motor vehicles and commercial burglaries.

“We expect them to be appearing in court tomorrow.”

Sgt Wakelam said motorists should be wary of leaving valuables visible when they park. He said: “Thefts from motor vehicles have risen in the town area.

“It is suspected that there is some overlap between the suspects for these and the commercial burglaries.

“People need to consider what they leave in their vehicle, especially on show.”