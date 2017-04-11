NEWSFLASH: Melton man pleads not guilty to string of robberies in the town

A former soldier denied committing a series of robberies in Melton when he appeared before a judge at Leicester Crown Court this morning (Tuesday).

Neil Gordon (41), of New Street, Melton, will now face trial after pleading not guilty to 10 charges.

Gordon, who remains in custody at Nottingham Prison, spoke only to confirm his name and to record his pleas when he appeared in the dock today.

He pleaded not guilty to the following charges as they were read out to him by Judge Philip Head: that he committed robbery at the Thorpe Road Convenience Store in Melton on December 30, that he robbed Susan Thomas of a quantity of cash at the Craven Street Stores in Melton on March 1 and that he committed an attempted robbery at the One Stop Shop in Grange Drive, Melton, also on March 1.

Gordon also denied being in possession of a bladed item, namely an axe, in Thorpe Road on December 30, in Craven Street on March 1 and in Grange Drive, also on March 1.

In addition, he pleaded not guilty of attempting to rob Ashley Woods on March 3, assaulting Josh Moore on March 3 and causing him actual bodily harm, carrying out an assault by beating on Corey Moore on March 3 and assaulting James Russell causing him actual bodily harm on March 4.

Gordon pleaded guilty to stealing tobacco from the Mercury News Shop, in Sherrard Street, Melton, on March 4.

Judge Head remanded him in custody and set his trial date, for the charges he pleaded not guilty to, for September 4.