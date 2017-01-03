NEWSFLASH: Melton link to vandalism of more than 60 cars in villages along the A607

Police are linking a car abandoned in Melton with reports of vandalism on more than 60 vehicles in villages stretching 25 miles along the A607 near to the town.

A black Vauxhall Vectra which is believed to be have been involved in the incidents was left in Elms Road, yesterday afternoon (Monday).

An investigation was launched after initial reports of more than 40 vehicles having their tyres slashed and windows smashed overnight on New Year’s Day and January 2.

That figure has now risen to more than 60 incidents reported in Waltham, Frisby, East Goscote, Saxelby, Thurmaston and Glenfield.

Leicestershire Police say the incidents all happened in communities in the vicinity of the A607, which links Grantham with Leicester, via Melton.

A spokesperson said: “We have now received more than 60 reports of vehicles having their tyres slashed and rear windows smashed.

“Nothing was stolen during the incidents and at this stage we’re keeping an open mind as to whether all the reports are linked.

“Extensive enquiries are being conducted, including home visits and a trawl of CCTV.

“Patrols have been increased in the areas affected by the damage and we’d like to reassure the public that we are taking these incidents extremely seriously.”

The spokesperson added: “If you saw or heard anything which could be related to the damage, please contact us, as you may be able to provide information which could assist with our investigation.

“Also if your vehicle has been damaged in this area and you haven’t reported it to the police we would ask that you do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 17*1402.

Were you one of the motorists who had your vehicle damaged in one of these incidents? Please telephone us on 01664 412520 or email editor@meltontimes.co.uk