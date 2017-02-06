NEWSFLASH: Man charged with murder after woman’s body was discovered

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was discovered in a property in Thurmaston on Friday.

Baldeep Singh, of Dovedale Road, Thurmaston, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

It follows the discovery of 35-year-old Amandeep Kaur’s body in a house in Dovedale Road.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have known Amandeep and who may have worked with her as part of their enquiries to trace her movements in the days leading to her death.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 355 of February 3.