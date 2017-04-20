NEWSFLASH: Man attacked with bladed weapon in Melton

Police are investigating after a man was attacked with a bladed weapon in Melton.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was found injured in Drummond Walk at around 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday) and taken to hospital for treatment.

A part of the Fairmead Estate was cordoned off after officers arrived on the scene following reports of the incident.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “A man, in his twenties, was found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries caused by a bladed weapon. He remains there in a stable condition.

“Our investigation continues and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“However, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident who will have seen what happened or who have information that could help us. We want to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 17*163213 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be passed on anonymously.

More to follow.