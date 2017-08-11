NEWSFLASH: Man appears in court charged with series of burglaries and thefts in Melton area

Have your say

A 29-year-old man appeared in court yesterday (Thursday) charged with a string of burglaries and thefts in the Melton area.

Scott Anderson, of no fixed abode, was accused of theft from a store in Valley Road on July 20, burglaries at a takeaway in Windsor Street on July 31 and from a Sherrard Street premises on August 1 and theft from a motor vehicle in Main Street, Asfordby, on August 1.

Anderson was also charged with stealing a bicycle in Melton on August 3, burglary at Melton Library on August 5 and theft from Sainsbury’s in Nottingham Road on August 8.

He also faced two charges of criminal damage in Wilton Road on, August 5.

He was remanded in custody by Leicester Magistrates.

l Robert Sharp (53), of Bentley Street, Melton, has been charged with two counts of handling stolen goods on August 8.

He also faces a charge of fraud by making false representation on the same date.

Sharp has been bailed to appear before magistrates on August 18.