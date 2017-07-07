NEWSFLASH: Man admits murdering his wife at their Thurmaston home

A 39-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife at their home in Thurmaston.

Baldeep Singh, of Dovedale Road, admitted killing 35-year- old Amandeep Kaur at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday).

The court heard that Singh made a dramatic call to police at 2.50pm on February 3 this year, stating he had killed his wife because he feared she was going to leave him.

Singh went onto to tell the call handler he had confessed the murder to his father who had told him to call the police.

Officers arrived at the house, the hearing was told, and found Amandeep dead upstairs in her bedroom.

Singh was arrested at the scene and later charged with her murder.

A post mortem examination later revealed his wife died as a result of a laceration to the neck.

Det Insp Chris Barratt, the senior investigating officer, said after the hearing: “Due to Singh’s actions two young children have lost their mother and he now faces a prison sentence with little or no contact with his children.

“I hope today’s guilty plea will help Amandeep’s family move on with their lives and put the events of her murder behind them.”

Singh will be sentenced on September 4.