NEWSFLASH: Four men who smashed up 86 cars in Melton area told to expect jail sentences

Four men who damaged 86 cars in a wrecking spree around the Melton area have been warned to expect a custodial sentence.

Adam Guy (23), of Stirling Road, Melton, Kieran Painter (18), of Morley Close, Melton, Lewis Watts (21), of Nottingham Road, Melton, and Tyron Cotterill (20), of Leicester, admitted multiple charges of criminal damage when they appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court last month.

And this morning (Monday) three of the men - Guy, Painter and Cotterill - were in the dock at Leicester Crown Court.

The court heard that Watts wasn’t present because his partner had gone into labour last night and given birth to their child.

Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey adjourned the case until June 12 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on all four defendants.

The judge told the three men who were present: “Preparing reports is no indication of the likely sentence you will receive.

“You should be aware that at the forefront of any judge’s mind on this matter will be immediate custodial sentences.”

At the previous hearing, the men pleaded guilty to smashing windscreens or slashing the tyres of 86 vehicles in an orgy of destruction in Melton and surrounding villages, in Syston and in Thurmaston over the new year period this year.

All four admitted multiple charges of criminal damage and both Watts and Cotterill also pleaded guilty a string of other motoring offences linked to the criminal damage spree.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred between January 1 and 2 in the Melton area, Thurmaston and Syston.

Victims of the attacks were motorists in East Goscote, Queniborough, Rearsby, Thrussington, Hoby, Frisby, Grimston and Waltham on the Wolds, among other villages.

The men were all remanded on conditional bail until the sentencing hearing.