NEWSFLASH: Four men charged with a spate of criminal damage to vehicles in Melton and surrounding area

Four men have been charged in connection with a spate of criminal damage to vehicles in Melton, Syston, Thurmaston and surrounding villages over the New Year period.

Adam Guy (23), of Stirling Road, Melton; Lewis Watts (21), of Nottingham Road, Melton; Tyron Cotterill (20), of Butterwick Drive, Leicester, and Kieran Painter (18), of Morley Close, Melton, have been charged with 22 counts of criminal damage.

Watts has also been charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and two counts of making off without paying for fuel.

Cotterill has also been charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and making off without paying for fuel.

They are all due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

The charges relate to incidents that occurred between December 31 last year and January 3, in the Melton area, Thurmaston, Syston, Rushey Mead and a number of villages.