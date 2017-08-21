NEWSFLASH: Former soldier admits axe robbery offences at Melton stores

A former soldier has admitted robbing a Melton convenience store and attempting to rob another while armed with an axe.

Neil Gordon (41), of New Street in the town, pleaded guilty to the offences this afternoon (Monday) when he appeared before a judge at Leicester Crown Court.

He was originally charged with 11 offences but the prosecution reduced them to four at the hearing.

Gordon admitted robbing Susan Thomas at the Craven Street Stores of a quantity of cash on March 1 this year and also accepted he had attempted to rob the One Stop Shop, on Grange Drive, on the same night.

He pleaded guilty also to having in his possession a bladed weapon, namely an axe, while committing both crimes at those locations.

Gordon had already admitted stealing tobacco from the Mercury News Shop, in Sherrard Street, on March 4, at an earlier hearing.

He was previously charged with robbery at the Thorpe Road Convenience Store in Melton on December 30 last year and being in possession of an axe while there.

Further charges included an attempted robbery and two assaults, one causing actual bodily harm, all on March 3, and another assault causing actual bodily harm the following day.

Judge Ebraham Mooncey ordered those offences to ‘lie on file’, meaning Gordon will only be sentenced for those he has pleaded guilty to today.

Prosecutor Neil Bannister said: “The offences have been reduced from 11 to four because the crown has regard to the seriousness of the offences Mr Gordon has pleaded guilty to.

“Sentences for using an axe to threaten members of staff at both convenience stores are not likely to be affected if we go to trial for the other offences.”

Gordon’s defence counsel, Phil Gibbs, asked the judge to delay sentencing his client.

He told the court: “This man was formerly in the armed forces and was discharged suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I would like to read a psychiatric report carried out on Mr Gordon in 2009 and to get a look at his armed services record before any sentence is passed.”

Gordon was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 6.