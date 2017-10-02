NEWSFLASH: Emergency services attend ongoing incident at Melton Council offices

Police and firefighters have been called out to what is being called an ‘ongoing incident’ at the Melton Council offices this morning (Monday).

Staff have been evacuated from the Parkside building, off Burton Street, and police officers have taped off the entire building.

A staff member, who declined to be named, said a suspicious package had been discovered in the offices and police were immediately alerted.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “An envelope containing an unknown substance was received at the council offices on Burton Street in Melton this morning.

“Staff alerted police and the fire service.

“Specialised officers will be assessing the contents of the package.

“The council have evacuated the whole building while enquiries are continuing.”

