NEWSFLASH: Date announced for public meeting on Melton crime

A date has been announced for a public meeting in Melton following a recent upsurge in crime across the borough.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, was prompted to call for the meeting, which will be on Thursday, October 26, when he met concerned residents in the town earlier this month.

He was handed a petition, raised by community campaigner Chris Fisher, which contained the signatures of hundreds of Melton people demanding more action be taken to tackle criminal activity.

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, will chair the meeting, which will start at 6pm, in the council offices off Burton Street.

Also present will be Inspector Gavin Drummond, who is in charge of policing in the Melton borough.

This year has seen a series of arson attacks on cars on the Fairmead Estate in Melton, a spate of burglaries on businesses, shops and homes, many thefts of tools and other equipment from the vehicles of tradespeople and a number of violent robberies and sexual offences.

Recent figures released also showed that reported crime had risen by 22 per cent in the year to March this year.