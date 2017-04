A cyclist is in a critical condition after being in collision with a police vehicle in Melton.

The incident happened in Hadfield Drive at 1.45am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission following a collision involving a police vehicle.

“The cyclist is in a critical but stable condition at Nottingham’s Queens’s Medical Hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

