NEWSFLASH: 27-year-old man appears in court charged with Melton burglary and GBH

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with burglary of a business premises and committing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Melton on Friday.

It follows reports of the theft of a motorbike at the Len Manchester Motorcycles garage and an assault on a man there.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Kevin Flanagan, 27, of Flint Drive, Melton, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday), where he was remanded into custody.

“The charges relate to a burglary at a premises in Burton Street on Friday August 25.”