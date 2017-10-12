Murder trial adjourned after defendant falls ill

A murder trial has been adjourned after the defendant was taken ill, a judge told jurors.

Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court charged with murdering Nadine Burden, 36, on January 28 in Toronto Road, Fratton.

Addressing the jury today, judge Keith Cutler said: ‘Yesterday afternoon the defendant was taken ill, she still remains physically unable to be in the case today and obviously it would be quite wrong for us to progress in this very serious case in her absence.’

Arthur is accused of stabbing Ms Burden seven times late at night on January 28.

She denies the charge.

(Proceeding)