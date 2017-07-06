Melton tradespeople urged not to leave tools in vehicles overnight after theft spree

Police have urged tradespeople and workmen in the Melton area not to leave tools in their vehicles overnight after a spate of thefts across the county.

Leicestershire officers have seen an increase in offences of tools being taken since the beginning of last month, with vehicles at residential addresses and hotel car parks being targeted.

Four men, a youth and two women were arrested this morning (Thursday) on suspicion of some of the thefts.

Det Insp Helen Nurse, from the force’s investigation unit, said: “While our enquiries continue into these incidents, we would like to take this opportunity to urge drivers to remove their belongings, including any tools and equipment from their vehicles.

“Please lock your vehicles securely, and park them so they can’t be accessed, to deter thieves from breaking in or stealing them.

“We would encourage anyone who has had tools stolen and hasn’t contacted police to do so.

“Any information you have, such as serial numbers, will help us reunite stolen property with its rightful owner.

“Our officers are out in communities stressing the importance of keeping vehicles and contents secure, whether you park them at home or in a public place and the force is running a number of initiatives to reduce vehicle crime, including additional officers patrolling hotspots and posting leaflets in public areas, such as local hotels.”

Today’s arrests were made in the Golf Course Lane area of Leicester where warrants were executed following an investigation by police.

Four men aged 18, 25, 25 and 40 and 25, a 16-year-old youth and two women aged 18 and 19 were taken into custody on suspicion of theft offences.

A number of vehicles were also recovered from the location along with a quantity of power tools which are suspected to have been stolen.

Have you had tools stolen from your vehicle in the Melton area recently? Please email nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk with the details.