Melton stab victim is released from hospital

A man who was attacked with a bladed instrument in Melton last month has been released from hospital.

Police say they have not yet charged anyone in connection with the incident, which happened in Drummond Walk on April 19.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was found injured on the Fairmead Estate at around 4.40pm and taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers cordoned off the site of the attack immediately afterwards and appealed for witnesses, pointing out there were a number of people in the area at the time who might have seen something.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said this afternoon: “No-one has been arrested in connection with this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“The man who was attacked has now been released from hospital.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 17*163213 or, alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be passed on anonymously.