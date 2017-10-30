Man jailed for dangerous driving after narrowly missing mother and child while evading police capture in Melton

A 48-year-old man who narrowly missed a mother and child as they crossed the road in Melton while driving away from police arrest has been jailed for 14 months.

Ronald Hodge drove on the wrong side of the road on Wilton Road and Norman Way with passenger John McAulay, who had earlier been involved in a shoplifting offence in the town.

Before they sped off, Hodge had driven at Sgt Iain Wakelam, of Melton Police, and a store manager, as they attempted to get him to stop his vehicle.

After Hodge, who lives in Corby, was convicted of dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, Sgt Wakelam told the Melton Times: “He reversed a Fiat Seicento around the Wilton Road car park at high speed with his driver’s door open before driving along Wilton Road and Norman Way on the wrong side of the road, just missing a mother and children crossing the road as he did so.

“Hodge’s driving was the worst I have seen in 20 years as a police officer and I welcome the sentencing of both males as sending a firm message to those who may travel to Melton to commit crime.”

The incident took place on September 28 following a shoplifting incident, which McAulay (41) received an 18-week jail sentence for at an earlier hearing.