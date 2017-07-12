Man armed with machete tries to rob Frisby Post Office

Police are appealing for witnesses after a masked man armed with a machete tried to rob a village post office.

The man was fought off by the owner of the shop in Frisby before making off empty-handed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We received a call about a robbery in Main Street, Frisby where the suspect came in and demanded money.

“He was carrying a bladed weapon, believed to be a machete.

“The person working in the shop at the time threw a metal stand at the man and he made off empty-handed.”

The owner of the post office, which doubles as a village store, declined to talk about the incident this week.

It took place at 1pm on Tuesday, July 4.

The police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at that time in the vicinity of the post office.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.