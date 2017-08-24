Leaders sought to help Melton’s police cadets

Cadet leaders are being sought by Leicestershire Police to help run sessions in Melton.

The force is set to enroll a record 300 youngsters on the Volunteer Police Cadet (VPC) programme next month.

Police cadets are aged between 13 and 17 and have a keen interest in policing, volunteering to spend their free time helping out in their communities.

There will be 21 cadets in the Melton group and the group is ideally looking for at least four new leaders.

They meet weekly at John Ferneley College, but a shortage of leaders will mean having to cancel sessions.

Superintendent Shane O’Neill, the force’s strategic lead for Volunteers in Policing, said: “With growing numbers of cadets, we require more cadet leaders to allow us to offer our cadets greater opportunities and experiences during their time with us.”

Cadet leaders are asked to regularly attend cadet unit meetings, which are held weekly during the academic year, and also to support and supervise the cadets volunteering in the community.

The Melton group currently holds the title of ‘Volunteer Police Cadet Unit of the Year’ , which members received at a policing awards night in June.

Sgt Danny Graham, lead coordinator of the VPC programme for Leicestershire Police, said: “Volunteering with the cadets may seem like a challenge, but the benefits are enormous and you really can help to change the lives of young people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

No specific qualifications are needed, just enthusiasm to share skills and knowledge.

Go online at leics.police.uk/join-us/police-support-volunteers or email couldyou@leicestershire.pnn.police.uk for more information and to volunteer to become a police cadet leader.