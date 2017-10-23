Gang of men assault and rob Melton couple in their own home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of about six men attacked a couple in their Melton home.

The incident happened after one of the victims answered a knock at the door of their property in Kestrel Road and was immediately pushed back inside by the gang.

The couple, who are in their 20s, sustained bruising to their faces and the man also received a cut to one of his elbows.

The group of men, who are described as of mixed race, left the property with a quantity of cash and an iPhone 8 and ran off along Kestrel Road, before turning left onto Linnett Close. All but one of them was wearing a face covering during the robbery.

Det Con Cockerill, the investigating officer for Melton police, said: “The victims were left understandably shaken by their ordeal, this was a nasty assault and we want to find who was responsible.

“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries since this incident was reported and are now appealing for help from the public.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this assault.

“If you saw a group of men acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the assault, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday October 10, is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 17*437381.