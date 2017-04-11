Four men plead guilty to smashing up 86 vehicles in the Melton and Syston areas

Four men have admitted smashing up dozens of vehicles in Melton, Syston, Thurmaston and surrounding villages in an orgy of destruction over two days.

Adam Guy (23), of Stirling Road, Melton; Lewis Watts (21), of Nottingham Road, Melton; Kieran Painter (18), of Morley Close, Melton and Tyron Cotterill (20), of Butterwick Drive, Leicester, pleaded guilty to multiple criminal damage charges when they appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday.

Watts and Cotterill also admitted a string of other motoring offences linked to the criminal damage spree.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred between January 1 and 2 in the Melton area, Thurmaston and Syston.

Car owners in East Goscote, Queniborough, Rearsby, Thrussington, Hoby, Frisby, Grimston and Waltham on the Wolds, among other villages, were all victims of the attacks.

In all, 86 vehicles had tyres slashed, windows smashed or both.

Magistrates committed the case to Leicester Crown Court on May 8, when Guy, Watts, Painter and Cotterill will be sentenced.