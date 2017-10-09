Five people injured after two brawls erupt in Melton town centre

Five people were injured and two of them were taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday after brawls broke out in two areas of Melton town centre.

Police officers were alerted to reports of disorder in both Nottingham Street and St Mary’s Way and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also called out to treat casualties.

Paramedics treated casualities following the incidents, which are believed to have taken place in the vicinty of the King’s Head pub and Tubes nighclub, but their injuries are said not to be serious.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We are investigating reports of a fight around 3.20am on Sunday morning at two locations in Melton, in Nottingham Street and St Mary’s Way.

“It’s believed the same group of men were involved.

“Five people were reported injured but their injuries were not serious.”

The spokesperson added: “We are in the process of taking statements and looking at CCTV footage and inquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 3.42am on Sunday to an incident on St Mary’s Way in Melton Mowbray.

“We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.”

Anyone with information about the incidents at either location is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference 17*432289.