Disabled Melton woman confined to home after thief steals her mobility scooter

A disabled Melton woman has had her mobility scooter stolen leaving her confined to home with no means of getting about.

Police are investgating the theft of the dark blue Leo Intercare electric machine from her home in Greenslade, just off Norman Way.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The scooter belongs to a disabled woman who has now been left without any means to leave her home.

“If you have seen the scooter since the weekend or you have any information about who may be responsible please contact us.”

The scooter went missing between 8pm on Saturday and 8.45am the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime number 17*211674.