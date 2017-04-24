Cyclist found dead in country lane

A cyclist was found dead on a country lane at Lowesby on Sunday morning.

Police attended the scene and found no evidence of any injuries or a collision with any vehicle.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called just after 11am with a report of a deceased man being found in Lowesby Lane in Lowesby.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

A doctor with the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) and an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) crew also attended the incident.