Burglars steal high value items from Melton house

Burglars got away with a number of high value items, including two cycles, a motorbike and electrical equipment, after they broke into a Melton house this week.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in the Ferneley Crescent area of the town, between 10am and 1.30pm on Monday.

The intruders got in through a rear window before taking a quantity of cash and two iPad Air computers.

Their haul also included a man’s Claude Butler mountain bike, which is dark matte grey with white writing, and had a small computer on the handlebars, a tool bag under the saddle, a bicycle pump holder and a black water carrier with it.

Also taken was a white and orange women’s Giant mountain bike, with a saddle bag and drinks holder, and a black Aprilia motorbike, which has since been recovered at an address off Dieppe Way in Melton.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who might have information to assist with our enquiries.

“If you know who was responsible or have been offered any of these items for sale we want to hear from you.”

Call police on 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 17000347948.