Burglars get away with high value haul from Upper Broughton farm

Police are investigating after a number of high value items were taken by burglars at an Upper Broughton farm.

Intruders got away with a red Ford Ranger pick-up truck, a green Sportsman quad bike, an Ifor Williams trailer and a twin axle cattle trailer overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

Some smaller pieces of dairy equipment, including cattle needles which are used for medical purposes, were also stolen in the raid.

A spokesperson for Rushcliffe South Police, in Nottinghamshire, said: “If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious, or something that they may think was connected to this crime, please call 101 and quote incident number 120-24102017.

“We would urge residents in rural areas to be aware and keep valuable items locked away securely to prevent other homes and farms being targeted in a similar way.”