Burglars break into three Melton town centre businesses on the same night

Owners of three small businesses in Melton are recovering today (Monday) from distressing break-ins overnight.

Burglars smashed through a window of JN Nails, in the Bell Centre, and made off with a 40-inch television, £200 in cash and products.

The smashed window where burglars forced entry into the JN Nails business in the Bell Centre in Melton EMN-171007-151532001

A safe was ripped off the wall at Miss B’s tea rooms, in Market Place, and intruders got away with the several hundred pounds contained in it.

And the Sit and Settle cafe, in Sherrard Street, was raided for a second time in two months, although nothing was taken after an untidy search.

Loan Kiefer and Thang Pham have been running JN Nails in the town for two months.

Loan, who said the forced entry was around 4am, said: “We have had to close today and cancel seven appointments and we’ve also lost the walk-in business.

The Sit and Settle cafe in Sherrard Street, Melton EMN-171007-161303001

“We have been made to feel very welcome by Melton people and this is very disappointing that this has happened.”

As well as the thefts, the burglars spilled nail polish over the floor and ransacked cupboards.

The burglars at Miss B’s climbed on to the roof and got in through a window before making off with the safe.

Owner Louise Bushell said: “I was a bit tearful when I arrived this morning.

Miss B's Tea Rooms and Bistro PICTURE: Tim Williams EMN-171007-161314001

“But we cleaned up and opened by mid-morning - I wasn’t going to let them make me close for the day.

“There was a few hundred pounds in the safe, including the girls’ tips and float money.”

The break-in at Sit and Settle came about when the burglars broke through a door which had been reinforced since the previous raid.

Steve Evans, who runs the business with wife Mandy, said: “We had a steel gate put in and they pulled the locking mechanism out with a crowbar.

“Our CCTV caught everything which happened so hopefully the police will catch them.

“We had to close today (Monday) and we will need a new door putting in.”

Sgt Iain Wakelam, of Melton Police, said: “These businesses were all broken into around the same time and we are investigating.

“I would advise businesses in the town not to leave ther floats on the premises overnight.

“They should also invest in CCTV to assist our enquiries and make sure it is working properly.”