Asfordby Valley man admits making 50 indecent photographs of children

A 69-year-old Asfordby Valley man has admitted making 50 indecent photographs of children.

Reginald Edwards, of North Street, appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court to face the charges.

He will be sentenced later this month after pre-sentence reports have been compiled.

Edwards pleaded guilty to making 35 images of children of which were rated Category A, considered the most severe in nature, at Asfordby Valley.

He also admitted making six Category B and six Category C images of children, in the village.

Edwards also pleaded guilty to a charge of making three indecent images, of a prohibited nature, at Asfordby Hill.

The court heard that all of the photographs were made last year between September 7 and November 30.

Edwards was remanded on conditional bail and ordered to register with Melton police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He is also banned from having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 until his sentencing hearing.