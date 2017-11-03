30-year-old man jailed for 10 years after Melton stabbing

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for more than 10 years for stabbing another man during a fight in Melton.

Andrew Eaton, of no fixed abode, admitted grievous bodily harm, affray and common assault when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court this week.

The 23-year-old victim required emergency surgery following the incident, in Drummond Walk on April 19 this year, and spent a considerable time in hospital.

Before a judge sentenced Eaton to 10 years and two months in prison, the court was told how Eaton threatened witnesses when they said they were calling the police, in the aftermath of the fight, and then left the scene in a car.

Following the sentencing, Detective Miranda Granger, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Tackling and preventing knife crime is a priority for the force and we take any crime involving a weapon extremely seriously.

“Our #LivesNotKnives campaign was launched last year to show the devastating consequences knife crime can have and what will happen if you are caught carrying a weapon.”