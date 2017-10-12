23-year-old man jailed for causing death of Melton woman in head-on crash

A 23-year- old man, who caused the death of a Melton woman in a head-on collision after overtaking a lorry on a blind bend, has been jailed for four years.

Ashley Lakin was also banned from driving for five years by a judge at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The court was told that 31-year- old Amy Young died at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A6006 Rempstone Road in Nottinghamshire in August last year.

Amy had been driving her Peugeot car when she was in a head-on collision, at 1.10am, with Lakin’s van.

Other motorists came to her aid but she passed away.

Lakin, formerly of Kegworth, admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis but police could not determine if the drug played a part in the collision.

Sgt Ash Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the hearing: “Lakin attempted to overtake an HGV on a rural road in darkness and with a limited view of the oncoming carriageway.

“His manoeuvre was dangerous and unnecessary and it tragically resulted in a head-on collision with the vehicle being driven by Amy Young in the opposite direction.

“This has obviously devastated Amy’s family who have been very patient throughout a lengthy investigation.”

Sgt Thornton was keen to highlight the dangers of making risky overtaking moves.

He said: “I want to appeal to drivers to think very carefully before committing to such a manoeuvre and to consider whether overtaking is really necessary.

“Overtaking can be risky on single carriageway roads and is likely to shave just a few seconds or minutes off a total journey time.

“When overtaking, drivers must ensure that the road ahead is absolutely clear and do not take any chances as getting it wrong often results in serious collisions which can result in fatalities.

“A number of our investigations relate to poor overtaking which could easily have been avoided.

“All serious collisions are thoroughly investigated and drivers who cause serious injuries through dangerous driving can expect to be prosecuted and are likely to face jail.”