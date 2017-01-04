Crew called to chimney fire south of Melton Mowbray

Firefighters were called to a village south of Melton Mowbray last night (Tuesday), after receiving reports of a chimney fire.

A fire and rescue crew from Melton Mowbray attended the scene in Main Street, Burrough on the Hill, just after 8pm.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that a log burner was involved in fire. The crew used a chimney kit to extinguish the fire.

“Due to construction of the log burner flue, the crew extinguished the fire from the rooftop through the chimney pot using the 13.5m ladder and one hose reel jet.”

There was no damage caused as a result of the fire.