Council leader gives a New Year message

Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Pam Posnett has a Christmas and New Year message for residents.

These are her words:

“Melton looks forward to an exciting future.

Our businesses are doing well, growing and investing.

Early in 2017 we will see the submission of our Local Plan, the commencement of the consultation on the relief road for Melton, which will be the start of a very important journey, and the completion of the initial stage of the cattle market project, a £5.5 million investment, supporting our town and rural areas.

Your councillors continue to work hard to support your borough and your future and I wish you all a very happy and prosperous new year.”

l Councillor Nick Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council has published his New Year message.

This is an excerpt from it:

“I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in 2017.

Despite our funding problems, the council has achieved a lot in 2016 and will continue to deliver in 2017.

We’re providing services in new ways, whether it’s supporting communities to run libraries or joining-up health and social care services.

We’re working hard to boost the economy – we’ve already won government backing to draw up plans for a Melton relief road and we’ve rolled out superfast broadband to 96 per cent of the county’s population.

The county council is well-placed to adapt to changing circumstances over the coming year.”